Local Red Cross volunteers head to Florida for hurricane relief efforts

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — As Hurricane Dorian bears down on Florida, volunteers from around the country are already heading there to provide assistance.

Five Chicago-area Red Cross volunteers will be helping with relief efforts for those impacted by the hurricane.

Ruth Richardson from Tinley Park is flying to Atlanta Saturday morning where she will be on standby for 10 days to respond where needed as Hurricane Dorian barrels towards Florida.

Richardson has been a nurse for nearly 40 years, and after retiring, she started volunteering with the Red Cross. This will be her fourth national deployment after hurricanes and tornadoes. She could be assigned to work at emergency aid stations or temporary shelters. One thing she said she’s learned is that every disaster is different. Volunteers have to be flexible and most of all, ready to help.

"I think one of the greatest needs is to let people know you care and to listen to them, and I think until you walk in their shoes, you have no idea," she said.

ComEd is also sending more than 400 workers to Florida Saturday to help restore power after Dorian

