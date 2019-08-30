Jacquelyn Miller is pure vintage with a modern twist! Check out her performance of “At Last.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jacquelyn Miller

Tonight

Villaggio's

Roselle

facebook.com/jacquelynmillermusic

From the timeless voice to the glamourous look straight out of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Chicagoland vocalist Jacquelyn Miller is pure Vintage — with a modern twist! She takes her audiences on a musical journey with her eclectic blend of jazz, rock n’ roll, and soul classics from the past and present.

Jacquelyn’s musical influences transcend time, ranging from legendary performers like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, to icons of the Silver Screen, like Judy Garland and Marilyn Monroe, to modern stars, like Adele and Amy Winehouse.

Jacquelyn’s unique musical style was cultivated from an array of musical experiences while growing up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. She started competing in singing competitions in middle school, then went on to perform in countless theatrical productions. In high school, she performed with her choir at the Vatican and was in a nationally acclaimed vocal jazz group.