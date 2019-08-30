Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The actors and sports fanatics have found a way to combine the things they're both passionate about a few times now. Most recently, Ice Cube's Big3 basketball Pro League, now in its third year. The league is made up of former NBA and international players and boasts not just amazing entertainment and sportsmanship on the court but a notable community outreach beyond the stadium.

On screen, Ice Cube and Michael Rapaport's most familiar film together may be the late John Singleton's "Higher Learning" which examined extremism, rape, sexuality, race and mass shootings back in 1995. They shared memories of working on the film and its impact then and now.

The Big3 championships air this Sunday. Check your local listings for the channel and time.