Friday Forecaster: Carlos Guzman, 3rd grade, Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
Friday Forecaster gives shoutout to his agent, Cubs’ Javy Baez
-
4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
WGN-TV’S “FRIDAY FORECASTER” CONTEST 2019 OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
Warming trend begins Friday
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
Record floods breach Arkansas levee, overtop 2 in Missouri
-
What does “80 percent chance of rain” mean?
-
Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, then weakens back into a tropical storm
-
-
What does a 30% chance of rain mean?
-
3 deaths in Missouri as ‘large and destructive’ tornado strikes state capital
-
What was the weather like at Normandy on June 7th, 1944?