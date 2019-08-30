Final meteorological summer day brings preview of the cooler fall temps ahead; “Dorian’s” explosive intensification takes it to fearsome CAT 4 status Friday; forecasts have system pounding northern Bahamas then riding up Florida’s east coast next week

Posted 11:01 PM, August 30, 2019
