Driver sought in fatal Lombard hit-and-run

LOMBARD, Ill. — Authorities in DuPage County are searching for the driver involved a fatal hit-and-run in Lombard.

It happened early Friday morning on Route 38 and Addison Avenue.

Witnesses said a man driving a white Ford F250 pickup truck with yellow roof lights struck the victim as he crossed the intersection. The driver then fled eastbound on Route 38. Police shared a clear picture of the truck, hoping someone with information about the incident will come forward.

The victim was pronounced dead at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital. The DuPage County Medical Examiner is still working to identify him.