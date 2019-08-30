× Deported US Army veteran gets clemency from Gov. Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A U.S. Army veteran who was deported to Mexico has been granted clemency from Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Miguel Perez served two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

He immigrated to Illinois as a child, but because of a government oversight was never given a path to citizenship despite his military service.

He served 7-and-a-half years behind bars for a non-violent offense.

He was released in 2016, and deported to Mexico in 2018.

Pritzker said Perez never should have been deported in the first place, and this action could help him get back into the country.

His parents and children are U.S. Citizens and still live in Illinois.