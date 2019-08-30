Cute fall pieces you can wear now… and later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Got the shopping itch but don't want to waste money on something you won't be able to wear in another month?

Fashion expert Erica Strama says the right pieces will carry you through the end of summer and right into fall.

Trend 1: ‘90s Glamour Grunge

Store: Lucky Brand

Summer

Concert Graphic Tee - $39.50

White Jeans - $119

Tan Belt - $69.50

Sandals - $59

Fall

Concert Graphic Tee - $39.50

White Jeans - $119

Plaid Shirt - $79.50

Long Blue Cardigan Sweater - $99

Brown Belt - $69

Tan Booties - $139

Trend 2: Leopard Fancy

Store: ELOQUII

Summer

Leopard Printed Slip Dress - $79.95

Strappy Sandal – model’s own

Fall

Leopard Printed Slip Dress - $79.95

Cream Turtleneck - $44.95

Vegan Black Moto Jacket - $109.95

Black Pump – model’s own

Trend 3: Python Pretty

Store: Nordstrom

Summer

Pink Bodysuit - $14

Leith Pylon Printed Skirt - $49

1901 Summer Mules - $89

Fall

Leith Pylon Printed Skirt - $49

Topshop Slouch Sweater - $68

Leith Overcoat - $100

Steve Madden Booties - $99