Cute fall pieces you can wear now… and later

Got the shopping itch but don't want to waste money on something you won't be able to wear in another month?
Fashion expert Erica Strama says the right pieces will carry you through the end of summer and right into fall.
Trend 1: ‘90s Glamour Grunge
Store: Lucky Brand
Summer
Concert Graphic Tee - $39.50
White Jeans - $119
Tan Belt - $69.50
Sandals - $59
Fall
Concert Graphic Tee - $39.50
White Jeans - $119
Plaid Shirt - $79.50
Long Blue Cardigan Sweater - $99
Brown Belt - $69
Tan Booties - $139
Trend 2: Leopard Fancy
Store: ELOQUII
Summer
Leopard Printed Slip Dress - $79.95
Strappy Sandal – model’s own
Fall
Leopard Printed Slip Dress - $79.95
Cream Turtleneck - $44.95
Vegan Black Moto Jacket - $109.95
Black Pump – model’s own
Trend 3: Python Pretty
Store: Nordstrom
Summer
Pink Bodysuit - $14
Leith Pylon Printed Skirt - $49
1901 Summer Mules - $89
Fall
Leith Pylon Printed Skirt - $49
Topshop Slouch Sweater - $68
Leith Overcoat - $100
Steve Madden Booties - $99