× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Milwaukee

*Cubs current streaks: Won 5 straight road games – tied longest streak this season. Lost 3 straight home games – longest streak for ChC this season. (Last 4-game home losing streak: May 13-23, 2018 – 4 straight.)

*Pitchers strikeout/walk ratio in August has the Cubs at 3.51 (fifth in MLB) and the Brewers 1.78 (last in MLB).

*The Cubs have won five straight home games over the Brewers, during which the North Siders have as many home runs as Milwaukee has runs (seven of each).This marks just the third time since 1969, when divisional play began, that Chicago has won as many as five consecutive home games against a single divisional opponent, allowing no more than two runs in each game (six straight versus St. Louis in 1978; five in a row against the Pirates in ’09).

*Christian Yelich hit .396 at Wrigley Field from 2013 through 2016. Since 2017, however, he’s hitting .186 in 19 games at the Friendly Confines (13-for-70) with only one home run and a .532 OPS.

*Yasmani Grandal’s .376 on-base percentage is tops among MLB catchers in 2019.