“CHICAGO’S BEST” AIRS 300TH EPISODE

CHICAGO, August 30, 2019 – On Sunday, September 8 at 10pm CT, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air the 300th episode of Chicago’s Best. The episode features well-known Chicagoans sharing their favorite Chicago venues. Scheduled guest appearances include Chef Graham Elliot (2-Michelin Star chef, judge and host on MasterChef, Top Chef, Family Food Fight, multiple James Beard Award nominee), Chef Stephanie Izard (James Beard Award winner and Iron Chef), Chef Thai Dang (executive chef and owner of HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen), Chef Rick Bayless (TV host, cookbook author and multiple James Beard Award-winning chef), and Hamilton lead actor Miguel Cervantes. Viewers can tweet along with this special episode using the Twitter hashtag #chicagosbesttv. The premiere airing will also be streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live. Encores will be seen Saturday, September 14 at 4pm and 11:30pm on WGN-TV; and additional dates and times on CLTV. (check local TV listings)

Chicago’s Best is a weekly television series featuring the best accessible Chicago area restaurants as selected by the show’s 170,000+ social networking followers. Hosts Elliott Bambrough and Marley Kayden profile and sample some of the best food and meet many of Chicago’s most interesting people along the way.

Launched on WGN-TV in April 2010, Chicago’s Best has profiled more than 1,400 restaurants from Northwest Indiana to the farthest northern suburbs of Chicago. Viewers can use an interactive map at ChicagosBestTV.com to find the addresses and watch video reviews of featured restaurants. Viewers can also go to the iTunes store and download the Chicago’s Best iPhone app, which features restaurants covered on the show. Chicago’s Best has been awarded 13Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards and is produced by Oak Brook Productions.

