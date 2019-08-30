× Career Days

Join NLEI August 30th – September 20th, for their Career Days. It’s a great opportunity for individuals looking to go back to school and begin a successful career. Attendees will learn more about NLEI and their short-term career programs, sit in on a detailed information session, take a tour, and meet with instructors and staff. On-the-spot registration is also available, (For registration be prepared to be prepared to stay for a couple hours, and bring required documents.)

Hours are 9AM-3:30PM, for additional information, call 773-247-0707, ext. 264 or e-mail, education@nlei.org

Process:

Application

Placement test (Reading, Math, Language)

Admissions Interview

Drug & Background screening

Documents

Valid ID/ Driver’s License

Social Security Card

Residency/Citizenship (Birth Cert., US Passport, Residency Card, Work Permit)

H.S. Dip/ GED