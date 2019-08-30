× Caratini, Lester lead Cubs past Mets

The Cubs have for the moment put their struggles on the road behind them, they’ve now won five in a row away from Wrigley Field after completing a three game sweep of the Mets Thursday with a 4-1 victory. Victor Caratini homered twice and drove in all four Cubs runs while Jon Lester gave up just one run in six innings to get his 11th win of the season.

The Cardinals did not play Thursday, the Cubs trail the Cardinals by a game and a half in the NL Central. The Cubs and Brewers open a 3-game series Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.