Ben Zobrist expected to rejoin Cubs Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Ben Zobrist is coming back Sunday when rosters expand for the final leg of the regular season.

Zobrist has been on the restricted list since May 8th while going through a divorce that he has not publicly addressed yet.

"I trust Zo in a moment like that. I mean how could you not," Cubs manager Joe Maddon explained. "I'm sure he's going to handle it really, really well. I don't think the players are going to be as impacted just because of who he is and how he comports. They'll support him. We understand the fact that people are going to want to hear from him a bit. I have so much faith, literally, in how he will handle the whole thing. I'm sure he'll talk and then it will be over.

"I'm hoping it's a normal day."

The 38-year-old utility man played in a bunch of minor league games over the past month. This week he is working on his timing and taking simulated at-bats at home in Tennessee against rehabbing or inactive pitchers. Lefty Gio Gonzalez goes for the Brewers Sunday, so Zobrist might not see the field right off the bat.

"I don't want to throw too much, too soon," Maddon noted. "Conversationally, he'll let me know exactly where he is at. I'll see it and then just try to make our best guesses after that. I don't think you want to just throw him right in the fire consecutive days. Just try to pick a good spot. See how he looks and see how he performs."