× 2 bodies found in South Branch of Chicago River

CHICAGO — Two bodies were found just an hour apart of each other in different portions of the South Branch of the Chicago River.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the marine unit responded to a call of a body in the water around 7 a.m. Friday on the 2700 block of South Damen Avenue. The body of a Hispanic man was found by officers at 31st and Western Avenue, according to police. The man’s identity and age are unknown at this time.

As police were leaving, they were notified about a second body in the river near 2400 South Halsted Street. Officers said they found a “badly decomposed” body of a man, wearing a dark T-shirt with camouflage pants. The man’s identity and age are also unknown at this time.

No further information was provided by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.