World’s tallest water coaster coming to Six Flags Great America in 2020

It’s official – Six Flags Great America is adding another record breaking attraction.

Tsunami Surge will be the world’s tallest water coaster. It will stand 86 feet tall and hit a top speed of 28mph. The ride will feature five drops and travel over 950 feet with multiple tunnels. Those tunnels will also feature what they call AquaLucent lighting effects.

Water coasters combine the feel of a roller coaster with a water slide. Riders sit on rafts and travel through descents and ascents, propelled up hills by jets of water, conveyor belts or linear induction motors. It appears that Tsunami Surge will use water jets to power rafts throughout the ride.

Here’s some video the park shared of what the ride will feel like.

The new water coaster will open in the Riptide Bay section of Hurricane Harbor in the summer of 2020.

Here are some photos Six Flags Great America released, showing a similar ride Thunder Rapids at Six Flags Fiesta Texas…

It’s still not clear how similar Tsunami Surge will be to Thunder Rapids, like if it will feature the same conveyor belt system that takes riders up to the top of the ride. Here’s the full POV video of that ride in Texas…

There will be much more to talk about when it comes to this attraction. Make sure you follow all of my social accounts for progress on the ride and an exact opening date. I’m on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.