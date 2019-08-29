Vigil planned for victims of Dolton gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. — A vigil is planned for Thursday evening for victims of gun violence.

A 16-year-old girl, Akeira Boston, was the most recent shooting victim in Dolton. Boston was shot while sitting inside a car outside the Moonlight Food Deli and Liquor store at 142nd Street and Woodlawn Avenue just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Boston was the third shooting victim in recent days in Dolton, and that spike in crime spurred a call to action by people in the area.

Last week, Marshia Bowman was killed by gunfire as she was driving with her children in the car. Police believe she was caught in crossfire between two rival factions.

Previous to that shooting, a Dolton police officer exchanged gunfire with two suspects trying to rob a local car dealership getting one of them in the leg.

Dolton's police chief said part of the problem is that he's down more than a dozen officers. He said he is down 15 officers through retirement, but there are now plans to hire new officers to bring the staffing levels back up to where they should be.

However, Dolton is still working to get the funding to pay for those new officers.

The vigil will be held at the Food 4 Less Parking Lot at 1000 E. Sibley Blvd. in Dolton.