United Airlines dressed up for new Bears season at O’Hare Airport

Posted 12:27 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, August 29, 2019

CHICAGO —United Airlines looks ready to ‘Bear Down.’

The airline put up some Bears decorations at its terminal at O’Hare International Airport.

That includes a larger than life jersey that’s being worn by a dinosaur skeleton.

The white jersey has the number 100, to mark the Bears’ 100th season.

Signs on all B and C gates in Terminal 1 are also dressed up in Bears colors and lettering.

The Bears open their 100th season when they host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, September 5.

