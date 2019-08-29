× United Airlines dressed up for new Bears season at O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO —United Airlines looks ready to ‘Bear Down.’

The airline put up some Bears decorations at its terminal at O’Hare International Airport.

That includes a larger than life jersey that’s being worn by a dinosaur skeleton.

The white jersey has the number 100, to mark the Bears’ 100th season.

Signs on all B and C gates in Terminal 1 are also dressed up in Bears colors and lettering.

The Bears open their 100th season when they host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, September 5.