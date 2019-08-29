× Sasha Obama attending University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former first daughter Sasha Obama starts college next week, and she’ll soon be a Wolverine.

Sasha will be attending the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Students reported seeing her at freshman orientation, accompanied by Secret Service agents.

A spokeswoman for Michelle Obama declined to comment, but several students reported bumping into Sasha on campus.

She’ll be the first in her family to attend a non-Ivy League school.

Classes begin next Tuesday.