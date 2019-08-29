HAVANA, CUBA - MARCH 22: (L-R) Malia Obama, Sasha Obama, U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama react to the first run scored during an exhibition game between the Cuban national baseball team and Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Devil Rays at the Estado Latinoamericano March 22, 2016 in Havana, Cuba. This is the first time a sittng president has visited Cuba in 88 years. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Sasha Obama attending University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former first daughter Sasha Obama starts college next week, and she’ll soon be a Wolverine.
Sasha will be attending the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Students reported seeing her at freshman orientation, accompanied by Secret Service agents.
A spokeswoman for Michelle Obama declined to comment, but several students reported bumping into Sasha on campus.
She’ll be the first in her family to attend a non-Ivy League school.