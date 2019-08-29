Police searching for man accused of carjacking woman in Portillo’s drive-thru

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. — Police are asking for the public’s help after they said a man carjacked a woman in a Portillo’s drive-thru.

Police said a man approached a 63-year-old woman in a drive-thru lame of the Harwood Heights Portillo’s around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said he told the woman she had a large nail in her right rear tire. The woman exited her car and walked to the rear of her vehicle to inspect the tire. Police said the man then ran around the vehicle and got into the driver’s seat.

The woman then ran to the driver’s side and yelled at the man to get out. The man pushed the woman out of the way and she fell to the ground, police said. The man then drove away in the woman’s car.

Police said the vehicle was recovered, with damage, in the 7200 block of West Higgins Avenue.

The suspect was described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 to 200 pounds. Police said he had brown hair, a scruffy face, no tattoos and was wearing a white T-shirt, khakis and gray shorts.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sgt. Jolanta Smith at 708-667-7014.