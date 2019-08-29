Nice Friday as all eyes turn to Dorian

The Friday lead in to Labor Day weekend will bring a mostly sunny day with comfortable temperature and humidity. Saturday will be the worst of the three day holiday weekend with scattered showers possible through most of the day and nighttime hours. Sunday and Monday should be dry with slowly rising temperatures.

As of Thursday afternoon, hurricane Dorian had wind speeds of 85 mph and was moving NW at 13 mph as it was over 300 miles east of the Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center issued a Key Message indicating there is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week. A potential exists for a category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Florida with winds exceeding 130 mph which could produce catastrophic damage.