× Lunchbreak: Popcorn Shrimp

Brian Greene

City Hall Restaurant

838 W. Kinzie St.

Chicago, IL 60642

http://www.thecityhall.com

Specials:

City Hall has a variety of weekly specials including Parking Ticket Tuesday. Guests are encouraged to bring their parking ticket in (from the last two months) for 20% off their bill and a change to win the amount of their ticket (up to $100).

Wednesdays are for burgers, Chef will create a different, specialty full-sized burger each week.

Recipe:

Popcorn Shrimp

For the cocktail sauce:

4 smoked tomatoes skinned seeded and chopped

1 smoked jalapeno skinned seeded and minced

1/2 red onion brunoise/diced (soaked in lime juice for 10 minutes)

2 limes (juiced to soak onions)

1 bunch of cilantro chopped

1/2 cup prepared horseradish

2 lemons (zest only)

2 cups ketchup

Pinch of salt (too taste)

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and puree with an immersion blender, taste and adjust seasonings accordingly.

*Note: Use some smoked Maldon salt if you do not have a smoker, or are unfamiliar with smoking foods at home. Another way to add the smokey flavor is to char the tomatoes and jalapenos on a grill.

For the shrimp:

1 cup Buttermilk

2 Tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce

2 cups rice flour (season with salt and pepper)

1 qt popcorn “flour” (puree in blender on high to a fine powder)

shrimp – amount to your liking