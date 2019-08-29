Lunchbreak: Popcorn Shrimp
Brian Greene
City Hall Restaurant
838 W. Kinzie St.
Chicago, IL 60642
Specials:
City Hall has a variety of weekly specials including Parking Ticket Tuesday. Guests are encouraged to bring their parking ticket in (from the last two months) for 20% off their bill and a change to win the amount of their ticket (up to $100).
Wednesdays are for burgers, Chef will create a different, specialty full-sized burger each week.
Recipe:
Popcorn Shrimp
For the cocktail sauce:
4 smoked tomatoes skinned seeded and chopped
1 smoked jalapeno skinned seeded and minced
1/2 red onion brunoise/diced (soaked in lime juice for 10 minutes)
2 limes (juiced to soak onions)
1 bunch of cilantro chopped
1/2 cup prepared horseradish
2 lemons (zest only)
2 cups ketchup
Pinch of salt (too taste)
Combine all ingredients in a bowl and puree with an immersion blender, taste and adjust seasonings accordingly.
*Note: Use some smoked Maldon salt if you do not have a smoker, or are unfamiliar with smoking foods at home. Another way to add the smokey flavor is to char the tomatoes and jalapenos on a grill.
For the shrimp:
1 cup Buttermilk
2 Tablespoon of your favorite hot sauce
2 cups rice flour (season with salt and pepper)
1 qt popcorn “flour” (puree in blender on high to a fine powder)
shrimp – amount to your liking
- To dredge the shrimp – start by adding the hot sauce to the buttermilk, mix that up real good then set aside.
- Dredge the shrimp in the seasoned rice flour then submerge the shrimp in the buttermilk hot sauce mixture.
- Remove the shrimp allowing any excess buttermilk to drip off before adding it to the “popcorn flour”.
- Generously coat the shrimp in the popcorn mixture and set aside on a tray with parchment paper.
- Once you have the desired amount of shrimp you are ready to fry!
- Carefully dip the shrimp in a 350 degree fryer and fry until light and golden brown in color approximately 2-3 minutes
- Serve the shrimp with some fresh popped popcorn, lemon wedge, and the smoked tomato cocktail sauce.