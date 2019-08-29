Gov. JB Pritzker has hairline thigh fracture, ordered to rest 4-6 weeks

Posted 2:21 PM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:23PM, August 29, 2019

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Scott Olson/Getty Images

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a hairline fracture on his left thighbone and a doctor has ordered rest for four to six weeks.

The Democrat’s office said Thursday that Pritzker doesn’t know how the injury occurred. It was not a recent injury. But pain in his knee became more significant in recent weeks while attending public events where he stood or walked long distances. He made several visits to the state fairs in Springfield and DuQuoin.

A statement said that Pritzker is in “good spirits” and will remain “fully engaged” in government business. He will receive frequent updates from his staff and agency heads.

The statement said Pritzker is in otherwise good physical health.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.