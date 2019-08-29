Glass falling from high-rise on Near North Side causes street closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Falling glass from a high-rise window on the Near North Side caused street closures and an emergency response Thursday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of glass falling from a building near Delaware Street and State Street around 9 a.m.

Pedestrian and automobile traffic was blocked from Delaware Street to Oak Street as a safety precaution.

Police said the glass was believed to have fallen from either the 24th or 25th floor of the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident. There are unconfirmed reports that a bird may have struck the window, causing it to shatter. This is a developing story. Check back for details.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 36 Broadway buses temp. rerouted Northbound: State, Chicago, Dearborn, Walton, and Clark. Southbound: State, Oak, Clark, Chicago, and State. — cta (@cta) August 29, 2019