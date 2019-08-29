Glass falling from high-rise on Near North Side causes street closures

Posted 12:05 PM, August 29, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:25PM, August 29, 2019

CHICAGO — Falling glass from a high-rise window on the Near North Side caused street closures and an emergency response Thursday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to reports of glass falling from a building near Delaware Street and State Street around 9 a.m.

Pedestrian and automobile traffic was blocked from Delaware Street to Oak Street as a safety precaution.

Police said the glass was believed to have fallen from either the 24th or 25th floor of the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

There are unconfirmed reports that a bird may have struck the window, causing it to shatter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.