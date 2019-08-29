Forever 21 may be preparing to file for bankruptcy: report

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 08: General atmosphere of the new Forever 21 store on South State Street on August 8, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Forever 21)

LOS ANGELES — Clothing retailer Forever 21 may be getting ready to file for bankruptcy. Bloomberg News reports the company is preparing for a Chapter 11 filing.

Forever 21 has been working with consultants in an effort to restructure its debt.

The company has also been trying to get additional financing, but so far, nothing has come through.

According to Bloomberg, bankruptcy could actually help Forever 21’s bottom line, because it would be able to recapitalize and get rid of stores that aren’t making money.

However, the move could cause problems for mall owners, since the company has a significant mall presence.

Forever 21 was founded in 1984 and currently operates more than 800 stores around the world.

