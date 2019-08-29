Fearsome Dorian threatening Florida with a catastrophic 140 mph CAT 4 blow by Monday; may be strongest hurricane to hit the state’s east coast since 1992’s Andrew; Chicago Labor Day holiday to open “cool”—rain a threat by Sat night
-
Warmup on the way, mostly sunny conditions
-
Breezy and warm temperatures with showers
-
Mild, comfortable weather returns
-
Warm temps, humid for the weekend
-
Warm, sunny weather continues with possible thunderstorms
-
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
Sunny, warm weather approaches
-
Mostly cloudy with chances of showers
-
Temps in the 70s, rain on the way Monday
-
Warm and humid weather returns
-
-
Cooler weather before another warmup
-
Gorgeous stretch of weather continues
-
Dangerously hot weather coming Friday and Saturday