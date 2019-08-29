Fearsome Dorian threatening Florida with a catastrophic 140 mph CAT 4 blow by Monday; may be strongest hurricane to hit the state’s east coast since 1992’s Andrew; Chicago Labor Day holiday to open “cool”—rain a threat by Sat night

Posted 11:25 PM, August 29, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.