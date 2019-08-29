Driver flees deadly crash involving Uber driver in West Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in West Town.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman was driving a Pontiac minivan southbound on Halsted when she ran a red light at Madison Street, and was hit by an Uber driver in a Toyota Camry.

The woman who caused the crash jumped out of the minivan and fled the scene.

A 28-year-old man, who was a passenger in the minivan, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Three women who were also in the minivan were injured, and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The Uber driver and a passenger were treated on scene for minor injuries. The 42-year-old driver told police he had the green light.

A traffic camera on the intersection should have footage of exactly what happened.

Detectives appeared to be processing evidence from inside the van.

Police have not released a description of woman who fled the scene.