Chicago police launch new crackdown on guns

CHICAGO — Chicago police is launching a new mission to crackdown on guns.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the "GunStat Initiative" during a press conference Thursday morning.

The uniform database will help different authorities share information.

Chicago Police will pinpoint the top 10 gun offenders in each district, then they will follow them from the time they are arrested, up until they are released back into society.

Johnson said it will give law enforcement a better understanding on how to hold people accountable for gun offenses. He also said it's been successful in other cities.