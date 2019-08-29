× Bears drop preseason finale

CHICAGO (AP) — Dalyn Dawkins rushed for 117 yards and caught two touchdown passes, and the Tennessee Titans closed the preseason with a 19-15 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

With Derrick Henry sitting out for the Titans alongside other starters, Dawkins took advantage of the playing time. With the Titans trailing 15-12, he sneaked out of the backfield and toward the sideline to catch a 3-yard TD pass from Logan Woodside on third-and-goal with 1:25 remaining.

Dawkins also caught a 9-yard TD pass from Woodside in the third quarter. Besides his 13 rushes, Dawkins also had four catches for 31 yards.

Woodside played the entire game in place of starter Marcus Mariota and backup Ryan Tannehill and completed 17 of 29 for 212 yards.

Ryan Succop made a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter to draw the Titans within 12-9 and added a fourth-quarter kick of 23 yards to cut the deficit to 15-12.

Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro went 3-for-3 on field goals but also missed an extra point in his bid to secure a roster spot.

Tyler Bray threw an 8-yard pass to Jesper Horsted for the Bears’ first touchdown. Bray played the entire game and completed 28 of 40 passes for 331 yards.

Thomas Ives had five receptions for 99 yards, while Horsted caught five for 82 yards.