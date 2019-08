Please enable Javascript to watch this video

81st & Harlem in Bridgeview

dukesitalianbeef.com

Duke’s Drive-In last hurrah. Duke’s is well known to everyone, especially the “Sout Siders”…Here’s a statement I found on their Facebook page: “Duke’s will be closing on Saturday August 31st. We will be open regular business hours that day. We are planning on relocating and we are going to do everything in our power to stay in the general area! We have been family owned and operated for the last 44 years and we plan to keep going strong!”