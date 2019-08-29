Adler Planetarium, Shedd Aquarium offering free days for Illinois residents in September

CHICAGO — Looking for free activities this September? Look no further than the Adler Planetarium and the Shedd Aquarium!

Both of these Chicago institutions are offering free admission to Illinois residents throughout the month. All you need to bring is your proof of residency, like a driver’s license.

Adler Planetarium’s free days are every Thursday and Friday in September, which includes Sept. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27. For more information, go to adlerplanetarium.org.

Shedd Aquarium’s free days are Sept. 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23-25 and 30. For more information, go to sheddaquarium.org.

Chicago’s museums are also offering free admission days for Illinois residents in September.

The Museum of Science and Industry‘s free days are Sept. 3–5, 9–12, 16–19 and 23–26. The Field Museum‘s free days are on Wednesdays in September, including Sept. 4, 11, 18 and 25.