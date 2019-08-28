× White Sox Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Minnesota

*Minnesota’s +48 against Chicago is currently its highest versus any opponent in a season since outscoring the White Sox by 51 runs in 2015.

*There’s a massive difference in the production of the teams’ designated hitters. Minnesota DHs have hit almost quadruple the number of home runs (42) as Chicago’s DHs (11). For comparison, the Mets’ pitching staff (.187) is hitting for a higher average than Chicago’s designated hitters (.183).

*Chicago’s offense has been very quiet at Guaranteed Rate over the last month – with the exception of a three-game spurt in which the South Siders put up 27 runs. In their last three home games, the Sox have totaled just three runs.

*Ross Detwiler allowed just one run and three hits in his last start, with the one run coming on a solo homer.

*After struggling in July, Jake Odorizzi has bounced back with a 2.82 ERA, the best improvement from July to August in the American League.