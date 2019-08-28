WGN-TV to air ‘Destination Outdoors with Lauren Magiera’ Saturday, August 31 at 6pm

CHICAGO, August 28, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will air “Destination Outdoors with Lauren Magiera” on Saturday, August 31 at 6pm CT. Magiera will take viewers to the great outdoors (rock climbing, fly fishing, mountain biking, canoeing, camping and so much more) in and around Illinois. Sneak peek here. WGN-TV’s first airing of the special will be streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live. Encores of “Destination Outdoors with Lauren Magiera” will be seen Sunday, September 1 at 12pm CT on CLTV and 11pm on WGN-TV. The special will also be streamed atWGNTV.com/Live on Saturday, August 31 at 6pm CT and Sunday, September 1 at 11pm CT.

Chicago area native Lauren Magiera joined the WGN News team in April 2016 as the station’s first female sports anchor and reporter. She came to WGN News from the NFL Green Bay Packers, where she co-hosted a weekly half-hour pregame show with Packers Hall of Famer Larry McCarren. In addition to the pregame show, Magiera produced weekly feature stories, hosted home games as the field reporter, and created online content for Packers.com. Prior to her time with the Packers, she worked for several stations in a sports capacity. In 2008, Magiera joined KIMO (ABC) / KTBY (Fox) Anchorage as the station’s sports director. After nearly two years with KIMO, she joined KTUU (NBC) Anchorage as a sports reporter. In 2012, Magiera made her way back to the Midwest, taking the job as sports director/producer/reporter at WAOW (ABC) Wausau-Rhinelander before eventually making her way to Green Bay.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV,WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com