Strong afternoon/evening t-storms possible Thursday

Thursday gusty SW winds will enhance an increase in humidity and as a cold front approaches from the NW, building cumulus clouds will result in late afternoon and evening thunderstorms spreading SE over the Chicago area. A few of these storms could become severe with the main threat damaging winds.

Skies will clear over our area Friday but low pressure developing from the west will spread cloudiness and widespread showers across our area Saturday. Sunday conditions will improve with Monday—Labor Day—expected to be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 80s.

Hurricane Dorian just clipped Puerto Rico and will be moving over warmer waters and less shear, conducive to storm intensification. Dorian should reach major Category 3 (115 mph) over the Bahamas Saturday and approaching the eastern Florida coastline later Sunday.