Missing Joliet teen found dead in Des Plaines River

JOLIET, Ill. — Police in Joliet said they are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl.

Lesly Reynoso was last seen early Sunday morning traveling along Interstate 80

Police said her body was recovered from the Des Plaines River Tuesday evening.

Police describe the investigation as “open and ongoing,” but have released no other information.

A candlelight vigil is being held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Spanish Community Center, 309 N. Eastern Ave. in Joliet.