Melrose Park officer in custody in connection to fatal shooting in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A police officer is in custody after a fatal shooting in Maywood that left one man dead and another injured.

Maywood Park police said officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 400 block of West Lake Street after receiving a call of shots fired. When officers arrived to the scene they discovered two shooting victims.

Authur Walton, 33, was transported to Loyola Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Matthew Carter, 25, was also transported to Loyola Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A 49-year-old Melrose Park Police officer was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

No other details have been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maywood Police Department Investigations Unit at (708) 450-4471 ex.4307.

Anyone wishing to assist this search anonymously can call the MAP Tip Line (708) 450-1787.