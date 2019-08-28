Lunchbreak: Braised Lamb Pasta
Daniele Sotgiu
Executive Chef, La Storia Restaurant
La Storia
1154 N. Dearborn St.
Chicago, IL 60610
(312) 915-5950
Recipe:
Braised Lamb Pasta
Ingredients:
2 lbs. Lamb Shoulder
½ Bottle Dry White Line
1 c. Tomato Sauce (store bought is fine.)
3 Cloves Garlic, chopped
1 Carrot, chopped
1 Celery Stalk, chopped
½ White Onion, chopped
2 Bay Leaves
1 Bunch of Mint, Rosemary, Thyme EACH, chopped
1 Gallon Chicken or Vegetable Broth
16 oz. (1 lb.) Porcini Mushrooms
4 oz. (1/2 cup) Sardinian Pecorino Cheese, grated
1 Bunch Parsley, chopped
Truffle Oil
Instructions:
- Season Lamb Shoulder with Garlic, Mint, Rosemary, Thyme, White Wine.
- Heat Cooking Oil in a Heavy Pot over medium-high heat; add lamb and cook until brown on all sides.
- Add Vegetable or Chicken Broth, Tomato Sauce, Carrots, Celery, White Onion and Bay Leaves to pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover. Simmer for about 2 hours (or until meat is tender.) Remove from heat once cooked through.
- Sauteé Porcini Mushrooms in hot oiled pan; combine with Lamb and other ingredients in pot.
- Cook pasta of your choice until al dente.
- Serve Lamb + Sauce/Mushroom mixture atop pasta. Garnish with Pecorino Cheese, Parsley and a drizzle of Truffle Oil.
*While Chef Daniele handmakes the pastas at La Storia, the at-home chef can use store-bought pasta. (Chef Daniele recommends the brand Via Volare, which is sold at Marino’s and Caputo’s grocery stores.)