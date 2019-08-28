× Lunchbreak: Braised Lamb Pasta

Daniele Sotgiu

Executive Chef, La Storia Restaurant

La Storia

1154 N. Dearborn St.

Chicago, IL 60610

(312) 915-5950

https://lastoriachicago.com/

Recipe:

Braised Lamb Pasta

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Lamb Shoulder

½ Bottle Dry White Line

1 c. Tomato Sauce (store bought is fine.)

3 Cloves Garlic, chopped

1 Carrot, chopped

1 Celery Stalk, chopped

½ White Onion, chopped

2 Bay Leaves

1 Bunch of Mint, Rosemary, Thyme EACH, chopped

1 Gallon Chicken or Vegetable Broth

16 oz. (1 lb.) Porcini Mushrooms

4 oz. (1/2 cup) Sardinian Pecorino Cheese, grated

1 Bunch Parsley, chopped

Truffle Oil

Instructions:

Season Lamb Shoulder with Garlic, Mint, Rosemary, Thyme, White Wine. Heat Cooking Oil in a Heavy Pot over medium-high heat; add lamb and cook until brown on all sides. Add Vegetable or Chicken Broth, Tomato Sauce, Carrots, Celery, White Onion and Bay Leaves to pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cover. Simmer for about 2 hours (or until meat is tender.) Remove from heat once cooked through. Sauteé Porcini Mushrooms in hot oiled pan; combine with Lamb and other ingredients in pot. Cook pasta of your choice until al dente. Serve Lamb + Sauce/Mushroom mixture atop pasta. Garnish with Pecorino Cheese, Parsley and a drizzle of Truffle Oil.

*While Chef Daniele handmakes the pastas at La Storia, the at-home chef can use store-bought pasta. (Chef Daniele recommends the brand Via Volare, which is sold at Marino’s and Caputo’s grocery stores.)