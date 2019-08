× Large police presence in Naperville, residents told to stay inside

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — There is a large police presence in Naperville Wednesday morning.

Police said they are responding to an incident in the 2800 block of Bluewater Circle involving a resident in a home. They are telling residents in the area to stay inside.

Police said this is not a hostage situation.

No other information was provided.

Check back for updates.