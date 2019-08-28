Inside The New York Times’ “1619 Project”

The 1619 Project is a major initiative from The New York Times observing the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery.

Nikole Hannah-Jones is a domestic correspondent for The New York Times Magazine focusing on racial injustice. She has written on federal failures to enforce the Fair Housing Act, the resegregation of American schools and policing in America. Her extensive reporting in both print and radio on the ways segregation in housing and schools is maintained through official action and policy has earned the National Magazine Award, a Peabody and a Polk Award.

 

