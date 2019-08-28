Girl, 2, dies after steel wall dividers fall on her at Orland Square Mall store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials are sharing new details about the death of a 2-year-old girl at Orland Square Mall.

Alexandra "Alexa" Martinez, of Harvey, died Tuesday after she was injured inside the mall's Akira clothing store. She was with a grandmother, an aunt and four other related children. The children were playing in and around the store when the accident happened.

"It appears that two temporarily steel walls, approximately 8 feet high and 3 feet wide, somehow fell over upon the victim," said Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy. "The temporarily wall dividers weighed between 75 and 100 pounds each."

A doctor and nurse, who were shopping in the mall, rushed to help before paramedics arrived on the scene.

Alexandra was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital with a severe head injuries. She later died.

The Chicago-based Akira said it is "devastated by this tragic event." The clothing side of the store is open for business Wednesday, while the shoe side of the store, where the incident occurred will remain closed pending further inspection. McCarthy said he hasn't been told of any code violations

The mall also offered its "deepest sympathies."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video