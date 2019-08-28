Chicago high school student fatally shot outside Dolton convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. — A Chicago high school student was shot in killed Tuesday night in Dolton.

Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. outside the Moonlight Food Deli and Liquor store at 142nd and Woodlawn.

The 16-year-old girl was sitting inside a parked car, when another vehicle pulled up slowly and opened fire as her friend was returning from the store. The girl was shot twice in the abdomen.

She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Akeira Foster.

Dolton police said Foster was not the intended target, but the male she was with apparently was.

According police spokesman Andrew Holmes, a gunman approached with a weapon already drawn.

Police are hoping surveillance video from the store can help identify the killer and his vehicle, since it circled the block a number of times before the deadly shooting.

Foster was on summer break and was supposed to start her sophomore year at Simeon High School next week.