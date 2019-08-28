Brief temp/humidity surge Thursday to support 40-50% coverage late day t-storms; sun’s return Friday precedes cool, wet start to Labor Day weekend Sat; Dorian headed for “major” hurricane status prompting Florida “State of Emergency”

Posted 11:39 PM, August 28, 2019
