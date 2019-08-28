A lucky Chicagoan will win a free house rehabbed by HGTV’s Downing brothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Cook County Land Bank Authority is giving away a mortgage-free next month, with an assist from a pair of local celebrities.

One lucky Chicagoan will receive the keys to the Washington Heights home rehabbed by brothers Anton and Anthony Downing of HGTV's "Double Down." It was a perfect pairing for the job, taking place in the same neighborhood where they grew up.

"It means everything to us to get to make a difference in these neighborhoods across the South and West Side," Anthony Downing said.

The three bedroom home sits on a tree-lined street, and has a newly rehabbed kitchen and hardwood flooring throughout.

It's the third house the Cook County Land Bank Authority is giving away, and Executive Director Robert Rose says anyone can enter as long as they are over 21, can move in by October and commit to living in the home long-term.

"This giveaway changes lives. There's no mortgage payment to worry about... the new homeowners have all the equity," Rose said.

Anyone interested in participating has until September 15 to enter.