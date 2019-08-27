White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Minnesota
- These teams meet for a three-game set, their last of the season in Chicago, with Minnesota taking two of three in their most recent series from Aug. 19-21. On Aug. 20, the Twins scored 14 runs, their most against a division opponent this season and their second-most at home this season (15, vs. Tex, July 5).
- The Twins have won eight of their last 10 road games while scoring 7.1 runs per game. Minnesota leads the majors with a .275 batting average and .515 slugging percentage on the road this season.
- The White Sox took three of four against the Rangers, with the bullpen posting a 1.35 ERA and .089 opponent batting average in the series. Chicago has an MLB-best 47-2 record when leading after six innings this season.
- Nelson Cruz is batting .333 with an OPS of .926 in six games since returning from the injured list with a strained left wrist. On Aug. 20 against the White Sox, Cruz became the third player in Twins history to have three doubles and a home run in a game (Michael Cuddyer, 9/21/2005; Mickey Vernon, 5/23/1954).
- Jose Abreu enters the series on a seven-game hit streak and is batting .385 with a 1.085 OPS over that stretch while driving in 11 runs. Abreu is hitting .343 this month and his 26 RBI in August are second most in the American League (Alex Bregman, 27).
- The Twins lead the majors with 253 home runs this season, but they have a 9-14 record (.391 win percentage) in games when hitting no home runs, third best in MLB this season (NYY, .444; LAD, .433).