Teen, boy as young as 10 steal car at gunpoint in Oak Park: police

OAK PARK, Ill. — Police are searching for an 18-year-old, and a boy as young as 10, who were involved in an armed carjacking in suburban Oak Park.

Police said an Oak Park resident was approached by the pair in the 300 block of Wisconsin Avenue about 5:43 p.m. Friday.

The teen had a gun, and he took victim’s wallet and keys, and then got into the car with the boy.

Chicago police recovered the car the next day in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood at 1:13 a.m. the following day.