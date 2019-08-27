Queen of “country with a kick” Julia Cole in studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out her new album and tour dates here

Julia Cole, CMT's next Artist Discovery, has created a fresh new sound true to her Texas roots and her authentic energy. Hailed as queen of, "country with a kick," Julia's music combines a confident country sound with a R&B and melodic pop mood. She puts a new twist on Modern Country Soul music to create her signature sound.

​Julia’s Priority music video premiered on various CMT platforms and stayed on their 12-Pack Countdown for twelve consecutive weeks.

​Julia is featured on Spotify's curated country playlists “Wild Country” and “New Boots." She has also been featured on Radio Disney Country since 2018.

​Julia is now on the road opening for acts such as Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, The Chainsmokers, Lee Brice, Jon Langston, Eli Young Band, Jake Owen, Love and Theft, Thompson Square, David Nail, Chris Lane, Hunter Hayes, Canaan Smith, Jonny Lang, Chase Rice, Kevin Fowler, and many more!

​Julia performs for many events put on by the NFL, MLB, MLS, NASA, SEC, NCAA, NASCAR, and more. She likes to incorporate her love for sports into her music career as much as possible. Julia is an advocate for women’s athletics through a movement called @WomenSportsSocial, and a #GameOnTour, allowing her to perform for women’s athletic departments across the country.

The "Priority Acoustic Mixtape" debuted top 10 on iTunes and is available on all music streaming platforms. Julia was also featured on American Idol in 2018 and brought the house down with her performance at the Christmas Day Texans Vs. Steelers 2017 football game.