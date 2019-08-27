× Midday Fix: Live music from Makena Hartlin

Vocalist and Songwriter, Makena Hartlin

Makena is releasing her first single (September 10th) called “Save the Trouble” off of her new upcoming original album.

She just won the Big Break vocal competition too!

http://www.makenahartlinmusic.com

Events:

September 3rd – Aloft Hotel on Mag Mile 7:00 p.m.

243 E. Ontario St. Chicago, IL

http://www.aloftchicagomagmile.com/

September 6th – Earl’s Kitchen in Lincoln Park 6:30 p.m.

1538 N. Clybourn Ave. Chicago, IL

https://earls.ca/locations/lincoln-park