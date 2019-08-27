Lunchbreak: Chiusoni alla Gallurese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Duncan Biddulph, Tortello Executive Chef

Tortello is located at 1746 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622 and open for lunch and dinner service seven days a week.

http://www.tortellopasta.com

Recipe:

Chiusoni alla Gallurese

Pasta Ingredients :

1 pound “00” flour

1 cup Water

Pasta Process :

Mix the pasta dough in a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, or in a large mixing bowl if by hand, by adding the water to the flour. Combine until a smooth, elastic dough forms. Let rest for at least 30 minutes at room temperature, or overnight in the refrigerator.

Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces and cover with a towel.

Working one piece of dough at a time use your hands to roll the dough into a long rope. Flour and set aside and repeat process with remaining dough.

Cut the dough ropes into 1/2 inch pieces, sprinkle with flour and set aside.

Using the back of a cheese grater or fork gently press into pasta and roll off the grater or fork with your thumb, slightly flattening and curling the pasta as you roll it off the instrument. Set aside on a floured tray until ready to cook.

Sauce ingredients :

9 tbsp olive oil

8 oz (1 cup) Italian sausage

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 yellow onion, sliced

6 tbsp white wine

1 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp butter

Small pinch of saffron

Salt and pepper to taste

Slowly cook the sausage in the olive oil using a wooden spoon to break it up into . When the sausage is cooked, remove it from the sauce pan and reserve a little of the fat. Place the sausage to the side and over low heat slowly cook/sweat the onion and garlic in the reserved fat. When the onion has turned soft and translucent add the sausage, saffron and wine. Once it begins to bubble add the cream, butter, parsley, salt and pepper and simmer for 15 minutes.