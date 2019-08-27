Gusty “NW” winds import comfortable late summer Canadian air; temps spike to 83 Thursday but head into the Labor Day weekend cool; “Dorian” to unleash squally rains on Puerto Rico and may become hurricane as its moves toward Southeast U.S.

Posted 11:33 PM, August 27, 2019
