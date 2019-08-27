Early sampling of September weather

A sharp NW flow aloft will bring cooler air into the Chicago area Wednesday with the high temps in the low to mid 70s more representative of the third week of September (fall equinox). This upper air pattern will moderate somewhat in coming days but after an 80 degree day Thursday high temps will drop back into the 70s through the weekend. Saturday we may be lucky to reach the 70 degree mark, as clouds spread over our area with occasional periods of rain likely.

Meanwhile, Floridians especially those along the east coast will be bracing for high surf, thundery downpours and potentially hurricane force winds come Sunday. Tropical storm Dorian will pass over Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic Wednesday, moving through the Bahamas and gaining strength Thursday and Friday before approaching the Florida coast.