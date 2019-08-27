Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ NY Mets
- The Mets are a major league-best 27-13 since the All-Star Game, leading MLB with a 3.11 ERA in that span. They had a 4.86 ERA before the break and that improvement of 1.75 is the best in MLB.
- Pete Alonso hit three homers as the Mets and Cubs split a four-game series at Wrigley Field back in June. He drove in his 100th RBI on Saturday to become the first rookie with 100 RBI before September since Albert Pujols in 2001.
- Kyle Schwarber hit his 30th home run Sunday, matching a career high. He joins Billy Williams (five) and Anthony Rizzo (four) as the only Cubs left-handed batters with multiple 30-homer seasons.
- Kyle Hendricks, who is slated to start Wednesday, threw seven innings of shutout ball Thursday to beat the Giants. It was the ninth time in 10 starts since July 1 he allowed two runs or fewer, and no pitcher in MLB has had more such starts in that span.
- Noah Syndergaard, who will take the ball opposite Hendricks, has permitted two runs or less in each of his last five outings. His 0.84 WHIP in those starts since July 30, is fourth-best in MLB (min. 30 innings).
- New York swings at the first pitch an MLB-high 35.4 percent of the time, while Chicago is last in the majors in percent of swings that miss at 28.3. Among batting qualifiers, the Mets’ Jeff McNeil is first in the majors in percent of swings on the first pitch at 49.8 percent and the Cubs’ Javier Baez is second at 47.9 percent.